Assam Govt Launches Web Portal to Check Illegal Cattle Transportation

In a bid to prevent illegal transportation of cattle in the state, the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department of the Assam Government inaugurated a web portal for cattle transportation.
The portal was launched by Assam Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora in an event held in Guwahati on Thursday.
This system prepared under the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, 2021 will alleviate the problems encountered in transportation of improved breeds of high milk producing cattle to the state and help in preventing the illegal transportation of cattle.
Livestock farmers and cattle traders can obtain permits required for inter-state transportation of cattle through the website http://ahvd-cattletrans.assam.gov.in from now on.
Speaking at the occasion, Atul Bora said that this initiative is expected to achieve the goal of making Assam self-reliant in dairy sector.
Principal Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department Manish Thakur and other senior officers of the department were present at the inauguration ceremony.