Truck Laden With Cattle Heads Intercepted and Seized In Tinsukia

In a significant operation, the police in Assam’s Makum in Tinsukia district successfully chased and seized a truck that was transporting a large number of smuggled cattle on Thursday.
The vigilant action led to the arrest of the truck’s driver, who was found to be transporting 35 illegally obtained cows.
Further, investigation is underway into the matter.
Earlier on May 29, as many as 20 cattle heads were rescued by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Meghalaya in an operation along the international borders while being smuggled to Bangladesh, informed officials.
According to them, troopers of the 172 Batallion of BSF at Rattachera signaled a suspicious truck coming from Kalain and headed towards Umkiang to stop. However, the driver accelerated instead.
A pursuit ensued for 10 kilometers with the BSF hot on the heels of the truck and managed to intercept it near the Umkiang petrol pump, said officials.
As per an official statement, "Watchful troops of 172 Bn BSF Meghalaya rescued 20 cattle from the International border of East Jaintia Hills, Meghalaya on 28 May 2023 which were meant for smuggling to Bangladesh."