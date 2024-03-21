Assam Govt Mandates Attendance Tracking for Teachers & Students via Shiksha Setu App

In a recent development, the Department of School Education, Government of Assam, on March 20 issued a notification mandating the tracking of daily attendance for both teachers and students through the Shiksha Setu app.
This directive, which comes into effect from April 1, 2024, aims to enhance accountability and streamline attendance management within the educational system.
Dr. Om Prakash (IAS), Mission Director of Samagra Shiksha in Assam, conveyed this information through an official communication addressed to key stakeholders including Additional District Commissioners (Education), Inspectors of Schools, District Elementary Education Officers, and District Mission Coordinators across all districts.
In the communication, Dr. Om Prakash emphasized the importance of ensuring a smooth transition to the new attendance tracking system. Stakeholders were urged to familiarize themselves with the Shiksha Setu app and promptly report any technical difficulties encountered in capturing daily attendance by March 23, 2024. This proactive approach aims to address potential challenges and facilitate the seamless implementation of the mandated process.
The move underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology to improve educational governance and enhance transparency in monitoring teacher and student attendance. By harnessing the capabilities of the Shiksha Setu app, authorities seek to optimize resource allocation, foster punctuality, and ultimately, elevate the quality of education delivery across the state.