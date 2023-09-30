Inconsistent Student Attendance Plagues Assam's Govt Schools, Reveals Shiksha Setu Portal

Government and provincialized schools in Assam have been plagued by poor and inconsistent student attendance, as highlighted by the Shiksha Setu portal. According to the portal's data, Assam has a total of 48,42,383 students, with 94 percent, or 45,63,854 students, enrolled in 44,507 schools across the state.
Alarming discrepancies in student attendance have been noted in different districts. Areas such as Karbi Anglong, Udalguri, Barpeta, Baksa, Sivasagar, Morigaon, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Karimganj, Charaideo, South Salmara-Mankachar, Tinsukia, Udalguri, and West Karbi Anglong have reported consistently below-average attendance rates.
In contrast, districts like Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Dhemaji, Darrang, Nagaon, Biswanath, and Dibrugarh have shown better student attendance figures. Even Kamrup (M) and Kamrup districts have struggled with unsatisfactory attendance.
The portal's data revealed that on September 20, student attendance was a mere 48 percent, followed by 51 percent on September 21 and 56 percent on September 22. Although there was a slight improvement with 62.1 percent attendance on September 28, this still left over one-third of students absent.
Interestingly, districts performing well in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and Higher Secondary (HS) examinations tend to have better student attendance. The state's persistently high dropout rate is one of the major factors contributing to poor attendance.
This issue has been a recurring concern discussed in Project Approval Board (PAB) meetings, where the Center urges the State School Education Department to address the dropout rate.