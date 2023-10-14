Assam Govt Mulls Providing Scooters to School Teachers in Remote Areas

With the aim to facilitate teachers’ timely arrival at schools located in remote areas, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the state government is considering taking an initiative to improve educational access in those areas by providing scooters to teachers.
The initiative will be taken with the objective of facilitating teachers’ timely arrival at schools In areas where travel can be challenging.
CM Sarma, emphasizing the importance of addressing this logistical challenge, made this announcement during an event where bicycles were distributed to class 9 students.
The chief minister highlighted how often teachers face delays in reaching their schools owing to challenging terrain and distance location for which the state government is considering to provide scooters to around 50,000 such teachers.
On October 13, CM Sarma ceremonially launched the distribution of bicycles worth Rs 161 crores to meritorious students of class IX across the state.
The event was launched at a function held at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district. The bicycles were distributed as part of CM's Special Scheme for students and provincialized schools.
A total of 3,69,454 meritorious Class IX students will receive bicycles under the scheme.
Under the scheme, CM Sarma distributed 12,484 bicycles to the students of Sonitpur district.
The chief minister, while speaking at the occasion said that from next year, said free bicycles will be given to the students from Class VIII onwards. He said that the recruitment of teachers is going on and in the current year, 10,000 more teachers will be inducted.
He further asked students to pay attention to studies, get good results and become good human assets. The chief minister also asked them to pay respect to their parents to become good human beings.