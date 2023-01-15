Assam Govt Officers to Seek Permission Before Leaving Head Quarters

The Government of Assam issued an official memorandum on Saturday which stated that all officers in the rank of Commissioner and Secretary and above will have to seek permission from Chief Minister of the state before leaving Head Quarter.

The memorandum read, “It is observed that on some occasions senior officers of Government of Assam are not available in the Head Quarters and hence were not present in important meetings, etc.”

“Henceforth, all officers in the rank of Commissioner& Secretary and above and the Senior-most Secretary of a Department in Government of Assam, will obtain prior permission of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam before leaving Head Quarter for any visit outside the state,” it added.