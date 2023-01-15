Assam

Assam Govt Officers to Seek Permission Before Leaving Head Quarters

Government of Assam issued an official memorandum on Sunday which stated that all officers in the rank of Commissioner and Secretary and above will have to seek permission from Chief Minister of the state before leaving Head Quarter.
Assam Secretariat
Assam Secretariat
Pratidin Bureau

The Government of Assam issued an official memorandum on Saturday which stated that all officers in the rank of Commissioner and Secretary and above will have to seek permission from Chief Minister of the state before leaving Head Quarter.

The memorandum read, “It is observed that on some occasions senior officers of Government of Assam are not available in the Head Quarters and hence were not present in important meetings, etc.”

“Henceforth, all officers in the rank of Commissioner& Secretary and above and the Senior-most Secretary of a Department in Government of Assam, will obtain prior permission of Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam before leaving Head Quarter for any visit outside the state,” it added.

The memorandum
The memorandum
Also Read
Nepal Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Scindia Condoles Loss of Lives
Assam government
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com