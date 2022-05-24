UAPA Slapped Against Accused In Batadrava PS Arson

Assam Police said on Monday that it will book five out of the six accused in setting fire to the Batadrava Police Station in the Nagaon district of the state under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on suspicions of them having terror links.

The wife and minor daughter of Safiqul Islam, a local fish trader whose custodial death led to the protests, are among those arrested in the arson case on Saturday.

The Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Leena Doley was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “In the video footage, both the wife and the daughter can be seen setting fire to the police station. The others arrested are also relatives.”

The minor has been detained under Juvenile Justice rules and is being treated as a child in conflict with the law, said Doley.

She said that three cases have been registered after the incident, one on the unnatural death of Safiqul in custody, one case of arson for torching the police station and a UAPA case as the police suspect the accused to have terror links.

The first two cases have been registered at Batadrava police station, while the UAPA case was registered under Dhing police station under the jurisdiction of which fall the accused people.

Doley said, ““We have been informed about many criminal activities of the accused persons…we suspect (they have) terror links, too, and have got in touch with the police in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts to confirm whether any of them are linked to the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).”

It may be noted that the ABT is a banned terrorist organization based in Bangladesh. Assam Police has arrested at least 10 people in Barpeta and Bongaigaon districts allegedly for having links to ABT.