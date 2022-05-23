Australian Swimmer Breaks 400m Freestyle World Record

Australian swimming superstar Ariarne Titmus has broken the women's 400 meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.

Titmus, the reigning Olympic champion over 200 and 400m, on Sunday night finished the 400 m freestyle in 3 minutes 56.40 seconds at the South Australian Aquatic Centre.

With this feat, Titmus broke the previous world record set by American Katie Ledecky in Rio Olympics 2016 by 0.06 seconds.

Titmus said, “I thought that if I went out there and did the best race I could with how I'm feeling, the world record was definitely within my reach."

Titmus's world record is the latest chapter in her burgeoning rivalry with Ledecky, whom she beat in the 400m final at the Tokyo Olympics. On the same day, Titmus paid tribute to Ledecky, describing the American as the greatest female swimmer of all time.

Swimming Australia CEO Eugenie Buckley said, “These World Championships are the first step on the path to Paris and I have no doubt our Dolphins will continue to set the benchmark on that journey.”



Also Read: Assam Man Held For Kidnapping, Selling His Niece In Arunachal