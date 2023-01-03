Assam Govt Accords Official Recognition to Jongal Balahu Diwas

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that Jongal Balahu Diwas will be accorded state recognition.

The chief minister informed this during a public meeting at Jongal Balahu Garh in Nagaon’s Raha on Tuesday.

He said that January 3 will be officially celebrated as Jongal Balahu Diwas.

CM Sarma said, “As a mark of respect to the Tiwa king Jongal Balahu and the contributions of the Tiwa community towards enriching Assam's cultural mosaic, we have decided to accord official recognition to Jongal Balahu Diwas.”

“Our government is working for the development of the Jongal Balahu Garh. The area will be developed into a tourist centre within 18 months. Rs 100 crores have been approved for the project. The centre will help throw light on the community's role in building an inclusive society,” Sarma further said.

Himanta Biswa Sarma performed Bhumi Pujan for the Jongal Balahu tourist centre at Raha earlier on Tuesday. He also offered floral tributes at the statue of Tiwa king Jongal Balahu.