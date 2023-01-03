No Hike in Rates Before March in Assam: Electricity Regulatory Commission

The Electricity Regulatory Commission on Tuesday said that electricity rates will not be increased before March in Assam.

According to sources, the commission will take decision after receiving opinions from people.

General public, parties and organizations can file their complaints through online mode at their portal till January 22.

The commission is likely to hear the case and make a decision in early March.

Notably, the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) had proposed to increase electricity rates by Re. 1 per unit in the state.

The proposal was sent to Electricity Regulatory Commission and the commission will decide on the hike today.

According to sources, APDCL took the decision to ensure reliable supply and to provide better services to customer.