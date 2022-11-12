Assam: 2 Govt Officials Arrested for Alleged Corruption in Salbari

Two government officials have been arrested in Salbari in Baksa district of Assam for alleged corruption.

The arrested government officials are a Block Development Officer (BDO) and a junior engineer.

The BDO has been identified as Mozammel Hussain and the engineer is Wajed Ali Ahmed.

Wajed is currently posted as the assistant engineer of Barigog Forest Division and Hussain has retired.

The duo was accused of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) housing scam of 2015.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly granted 23 houses of the Gowardhan block under the PMAY scheme to other people.

The officials were being helped by the chairman of VCDC named Akhtar Hussain Talukdar who was arrested by the police in October.