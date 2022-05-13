Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Custodial Death Of Nagaland Prisoner

A magisterial level probe has been ordered by the Assam government into the death of a under trial prisoner from Nagaland on Thursday.

Earlier, Assam Human Rights Commission (AHRC) had issued a notice to the state government seeking clarification on the death of the prisoner, identified as Denial Yepthorni hailing from Kiyezub village under Niuland East Police Station of Niuland district in Nagaland.

According to a report, Denial was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on March 16, 2022 for better medical treatment, but died on April 5, 2022 at 10.00 AM.

“Accordingly, Dipankar Barman, ACS. Circle Officer (A) Chandrapur Revenue Circle & Executive Magistrate, Kamrup Metropolitan District, Guwahati is hereby entrusted to cause an enquiry into the aforesaid matter and to submit his findings within 15 days on receipt of this order for onward submission to the AHRC,” the order said.

