Assam Govt Orders Review of 37 Disputed Villages Across Karbi Anglong and Nagaon

The Assam government has constituted a high-level commission to examine the long-standing dispute over the inclusion and exclusion of 37 villages located across Karbi Anglong and Nagaon districts.

The commission will be headed by senior IAS officer Dr Ballepu Kalyan Chakravarthy, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam. It has been tasked with examining competing claims and objections related to villages falling within and around the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) area.

According to officials, the panel will look closely at issues such as boundary demarcation, administrative control and local demands, particularly in the context of Sixth Schedule protections that apply to autonomous council areas.

The decision comes after sustained demands from residents of Karbi Anglong, who have been seeking the formal inclusion of these villages within the district. Inclusion under Karbi Anglong would place the villages under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides special safeguards for tribal areas.

The commission has been asked to carry out a detailed review of historical records, administrative arrangements and the present ground situation before submitting its recommendations to the state government.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the panel would soon begin public consultations to hear the views of affected villagers, district administrations and elected representatives from Karbi Anglong, Nagaon and neighbouring districts. He said the process would be transparent and aimed at building consensus.

To ensure balanced inputs, the commission will include the District Commissioners of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, Morigaon and Dima Hasao, bringing together officials from all the regions involved.

The Assam government has stressed that resolving such long-pending territorial and administrative issues is crucial for social harmony, administrative clarity and development in the state’s autonomous council areas.

Further details, including the schedule for public hearings and the timeline for submitting the commission’s report, are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

