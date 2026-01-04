Karbi Anglong Students’ Union Blames Government for Unrest

The Karbi Anglong District Students’ Council (Karbi Students’ Union) paid a visit to the residence of Linus Phangcho, who was killed in a violent incident in Kheroni during a police firing.

The union’s central committee team expressed their condolences to the bereaved family and handed over a formal letter of sympathy, describing the incident as deeply unfortunate.

Union leaders criticised the Assam government and Karbi Anglong district administration, claiming that the violent incident could have been avoided if the authorities had addressed protests organised to protect the land, community, and rights of the people in a democratic manner. They held the BJP government responsible for the escalation that led to the tragedy.

The students’ union also demanded that the government fulfil pending requests related to recent eviction issues promptly to prevent such incidents in the future.

