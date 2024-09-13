Assam Govt Paves Way for Regularization of 4,669 Contractual Teachers

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a major decision taken during Friday’s cabinet meeting regarding the status of contractual teachers in the state.
Addressing a press conference, CM Sarma revealed that 4,669 contractual teachers, previously appointed in government high schools, will soon be regularized.
He pointed out that under the previous Congress regime, these teachers were hired with a starting salary of Rs 12,000, and in 2021, the BJP government had already taken steps to improve their conditions by raising their retirement age to 60 years and offering them near-regularized status with salaries equivalent to those of regular teachers.
"Today, the cabinet has decided that these 4,669 teachers will be given full recognition as regularized teachers, similar to what was done under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan," CM Sarma stated.
He further added that the Education Department will soon release an advertisement inviting these contractual teachers to apply for regularization. "After proper verification, they will receive the recognition of regularized teachers. However, participation in this process is voluntary, and those who wish to continue as contractual teachers may opt out."
This move is seen as a positive step toward improving the job security and benefits for contractual teachers in Assam, offering them the same status and perks as their regular counterparts.