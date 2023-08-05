Prices of Rice, Pulses, Sugar & Edible Oil Hiked in Assam | Check Details

Following the rise in the prices of Petrol, diesel, vegetables and essential medicines, the prices of rice, pulses and sugar have been hiked in Assam, reports emerged on Saturday.
According to the latest data, the price of per kilogram of Tur Dal (Yellow Pigeon Peas) has been increased by Rs. 40, cost of Matir Dal has been hiked by Rs. 10 per kg while rice will now cost Rs. 10 more per kg and the price of sugar has been increased by Rs. 2.
Moreover, the price of Mustard oil has been increased by Rs. 10 per litre.
Following the price hike, the prices of these essential items will now cost:
Tur Dal- Rs. 160 from Rs. 110-120
Matir Dal- Rs. 120 from Rs. 110
Mustard Oil- Rs. 145-150 from Rs. 140
Sugar- Rs. 46 from Rs. 44
It may be mentioned that the state is currently experiencing price hike of several essential items due to which the residents have raised concerns.
One of the citizens expressing his distress said, “How shall we survive now? It seems like we cannot trust the government anymore. Every day the prices of essential items are rising to which the government replies that the salary is also increasing as per the price hike. Are these items only for the employed? What about the unemployed people, how shall they survive?”