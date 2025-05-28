Assam Govt Plans Arms Licenses in Vulnerable Areas for Indigenous People

In a major move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that arms licenses will be issued to indigenous people residing in vulnerable regions of the state where they feel constant insecurity to their life and property.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati’s Lok Sewa Bhawan today, CM Sarma said that licenses will be issued specifically in areas identified as sensitive or backward, and where indigenous residents perceive a threat to their safety. He added that this initiative includes provisions for issuing arms licenses to residents in border areas also.

Elaborating on the initiative, CM Sarma said, "Today, our government has taken a very important decision in our cabinet. Assam is a very difficult and sensitive state. We have decided to give arms license to eligible people who are residing in remote areas, vulnerable areas and border areas. We will encourage our original inhabitants and indigenous Indian citizens to apply and take the arms license as per eligibility stated in the Indian Arms Act.”

Himanta Biswa Sarma also clarified that the decision is effective immediately, and eligible individuals can begin availing of the facility from today itself.

