Ten Co-Districts To Be Functional From 15 August, Assam Govt. Notifies

In a recent notification, the general administration department of the government of Assam has announced that 10 co-districts will be functional from 15th August this year.

Advertisment

The notification numbered 375037/496 says that the announcement is as per the directive of the Governor of Assam.

Notably, after the system of co-districts came into place last year, 39 such administrative capacities have been functional across Assam.

The details of the co-districts is as below—

Serial No. District Serial No. Co-district Headquarter 1 Kamrup 1

2 Boko-Chaygaon Palasbari Boko Mirza 2 Sonitpur 3

4 Rangapara Borsola Rangapara Thelamara 3 Jorhat 5

6 Mariani Teok Sukanjania, Tiok-Boloma Path Kenduguri, Jorhat (Temporary) Sarbaibondah Gaon, Jorhat Bypass (permanent0 4 Tinsukia 7

8 Makum Digboi Makum Digboi 5 Cachar 9 Dhalai Dhalai Bazar 6 Goalpara 10 Dudhnoi Dudhnoi