Ten Co-Districts To Be Functional From 15 August, Assam Govt. Notifies

In a recent notification, the general administration department of the government of Assam has announced that 10 co-districts will be functional from 15th August this year.
The notification numbered 375037/496 says that the announcement is as per the directive of the Governor of Assam.
Notably, after the system of co-districts came into place last year, 39 such administrative capacities have been functional across Assam.
The details of the co-districts is as below—
|
Serial No.
|
District
|
Serial No.
|
Co-district
|
Headquarter
|
1
|
Kamrup
|
1
2
|
Boko-Chaygaon
Palasbari
|
Boko
Mirza
|
2
|
Sonitpur
|
3
4
|
Rangapara
Borsola
|
Rangapara
Thelamara
|
3
|
Jorhat
|
5
6
|
Mariani
Teok
|
Sukanjania, Tiok-Boloma Path
Kenduguri, Jorhat (Temporary)
Sarbaibondah Gaon, Jorhat Bypass (permanent0
|
4
|
Tinsukia
|
7
8
|
Makum
Digboi
|
Makum
Digboi
|
5
|
Cachar
|
9
|
Dhalai
|
Dhalai Bazar
|
6
|
Goalpara
|
10
|
Dudhnoi
|
Dudhnoi