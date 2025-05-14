Advertisment
Assam Top Stories

Ten Co-Districts To Be Functional From 15 August, Assam Govt. Notifies

Assam Govt announces 10 new co-districts to be functional from August 15 as per the Governor's directive, adding to the existing 39 administrative co-districts in the state.

Pratidin Time
In a recent notification, the general administration department of the government of Assam has announced that 10 co-districts will be functional from 15th August this year. 

The notification numbered 375037/496 says that the announcement is as per the directive of the Governor of Assam. 

Notably, after the system of co-districts came into place last year, 39 such administrative capacities have been functional across Assam.

The details of the co-districts is as below—

Serial No.

District

Serial No.

Co-district

Headquarter

1

 

 

Kamrup

1

 

 


2

Boko-Chaygaon

 

Palasbari

 

Boko

 

 

Mirza

 

2

 

 

 

Sonitpur

3

 

 


4

Rangapara

 

 

Borsola

 

Rangapara

 

 

Thelamara

3

 

 

 

 

Jorhat

5

 

 

 

 


6

 

Mariani

 

 

 

Teok

Sukanjania, Tiok-Boloma Path

 

Kenduguri, Jorhat (Temporary)

 

Sarbaibondah Gaon, Jorhat Bypass (permanent0

 

4

 

 

 

Tinsukia

7

 

 

 


8

Makum

 

 

Digboi

Makum

 

 

Digboi

 

5

 

 

Cachar

 

9

 

Dhalai

 

Dhalai Bazar

6

Goalpara

 

10

Dudhnoi

Dudhnoi

 

“It is announced in the interest of public service, that as directed by the honourable Governor of Assam, there will be another 10 co-districts to be functional from 15th August in addition to the 39 already functional co-districts through notification number 458512/76, dated 28/9/2024”, the latest notification reads.

