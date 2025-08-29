NDA Panchayat Conclave: CM Sarma Vows to Protect ‘Jati-Mati-Bheti’

Addressing the Panchayat Representatives’ Conclave at Khanapara, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday outlined the government’s achievements and announced new initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots governance in Assam.

Highlighting the BJP’s performance in the recent panchayat elections, Sarma said, “Out of 397 panchayat seats, we have secured victory in 301. At the ward level, we have won 21,920 seats. This massive mandate is a reflection of people’s trust in the BJP-led alliance.”

The Chief Minister announced a new welfare measure for panchayat members, declaring that medical expenses for panchayat representatives and their families will now be borne by the state government. The scheme will come into effect from January 1, 2026.

Reiterating the government’s core commitment, Sarma said, “We are steadfast in our pledge to safeguard Assam’s jati, mati, bheti (community, land, and identity). This was the guiding principle when the BJP came to power in 2016, and it remains our core agenda today.”

Listing the state’s cultural and developmental milestones achieved under BJP rule, Sarma noted:

Charaideo Maidams received UNESCO World Heritage status during the BJP’s tenure.

The Assamese language was granted recognition as a Classical Language of India.

The government has taken initiatives to bring Bihu, Jhumur dance, and Vrindavani Vastra to the global stage.

Ban on cattle slaughter has been made effective.

Major infrastructure projects such as the AIIMS in Assam, the upcoming IIM, and the proposed underwater tunnel across the Brahmaputra are progressing.

Flagship schemes like Orunodoi, Women Entrepreneurship Scheme, and CM’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme have achieved remarkable success.

Political Counterattack

CM Sarma also launched a scathing counter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and cleric Maulana Madani. “Assam will once again raise Lachit’s hengdang (sword) against those who conspire against our land. Through Basundhara, we are giving land rights to indigenous people. But not a single inch will be spared for outsiders,” he declared.

Issuing a challenge, Sarma said, “I dare Rahul Gandhi and Madani, if you have the courage, fight politically with the people of Assam. We will build an Assam where Bharat Mata’s slogans echo, where jobs are given without bribes, and where our identity remains uncompromised.”

The conclave, attended by over 21,000 panchayat representatives, is being seen as a massive political mobilisation by the BJP and its NDA allies ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

