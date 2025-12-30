Assam Govt Promotes Seven IAS Officers to Super Time Scale with Effect from January 1, 2026

In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Assam government has promoted seven Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to the Super Time Scale (Level-14) with effect from January 1, 2026, as per an official notification issued by the Department of Personnel.

The promotions, approved by the Governor of Assam in the interest of public service, carry a revised pay scale of ₹1,44,200 to ₹2,18,200 per month, along with other admissible allowances.

Proforma Promotion for Officers on Central Deputation

Two officers of the 2010 Regular Recruitment (RR) batch, currently serving on central deputation, have been granted proforma promotion:

Smti Laya Madduri, IAS

Dr Karuna Kumari, IAS

Both officers will receive Super Time Scale benefits from January 1, 2026.

Promotions with Fresh Postings in Assam

Five serving IAS officers have been promoted and allowed to officiate in the Super Time Scale, with consequential postings:

Shri Narayan Konwar, IAS (RR-2010), has been appointed Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Higher Education and School Education Departments. He will also continue as Registrar, Cooperative Societies; Managing Director, RUSA; and Director, Official Language Implementation, Assam.

Smti Binita Pegu, IAS (SCS-2010), has been promoted and posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Tribal Affairs (Plain) and Social Justice & Empowerment Departments, along with the additional charge of State Enquiry Officer, Assam.

Shri Partha Pratim Majumdar, IAS (SCS-2010) has been promoted and posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Home and Political and Women & Child Development Departments. He will continue to hold charge as State Coordinator, NRC, Assam; in-charge Director of NRC; and CEO, e-FT Project, Assam.

Smti Nandita Dutta, IAS (SCS-2010), has been promoted and posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Information Technology Department.

Shri Rituraj Bora, IAS (SCS-2010), has been promoted and posted as Commissioner & Secretary, Soil Conservation Department.

Centre’s Approval Obtained

The promotions were granted following concurrence of vacancies by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Government of India, vide its letter dated December 10, 2025.

The notification was issued under the signature of Monita Borgohain, IAS, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel (A) Department.

