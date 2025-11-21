IAS Officer Hitesh Dev Sharma Threatens To Kill Journalist, FIR Filed

A retired IAS officer from Assam, Hitesh Dev Sharma, has allegedly threatened journalist Rana Deka over a phone call on Friday night. According to reports, Sharma also reportedly threatened the journalist’s eight-year-old child.

The threats came following the airing of a report by NKTV, the satellite channel where Deka works. The report involved Sharma’s son, Geetarth Dev Sharma, an APS officer who allegedly assaulted a fan of singer Zubeen Garg in Mushalpur, Baksa.

The news report coincided with the transfer of accused in Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death case — including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, and others — from Guwahati to Baksa District Jail, which had triggered unrest outside the jail complex.

Following the alleged threats, Rana Deka filed an FIR at Pathsala Police Station, and police have initiated an inquiry into the complaint.

Also Read: Assam: AHRC Orders Investigation Against ASP Gitartha Dev Sarma Over Baksa Unrest