Assam Govt Provides Compensation to 6 Victim Families of Batadrava
The Assam Government on Wednesday provided compensation to the victims whose houses were demolished in Batadrava in Nagaon district.
The state government informed the Gauhati High Court through an affidavit stating the deatils of compensation being provided to six victim families. The government in the affidavit also stated that two families with RCC houses have been provided Rs 12 lakh each, while four families residing in non-concrete houses received Rs 2.5 lakh each.
However, the High Court questioned the government regarding the actions taken against the responsible police officers. The court had previously directed the state government to take action against the guilty officials. Despite ongoing investigations, no action has been taken against them so far.
The High Court has therefore instructed the state government to inform within three weeks about the punitive measures it plans to take against those offcials.
Notably, in May 2022, the houses of the said affected people were allegedly bulldozed in the aftermath of the arson at the Batadrava police station.