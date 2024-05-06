Batadrava PS Arson: Gauhati HC Grants 1 Week to Assam Govt for Compensation Plan

In a significant development, the Gauhati High Court has granted one week time to the Assam Government’s Finance Department to explain to the court the time they would need to compensate the people whose houses were demolished in Batadrava in Nagaon district.
Notably, in May 2022, the houses of the said affected people were allegedly bulldozed in the aftermath of the arson at the Batadrava police station.
Reportedly, the division bench of Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam was hearing a suo moto PIL on Monday.
It was informed by the Counsel appearing for the Home and Political (A) Department, Government of Assam that the amount of compensation has already been determined and the matter is referred to the Finance Department for payment of compensation to the six persons, whose houses were demolished.
The court has granted one week’s time to the Finance Department to apprise the Court as to by what time the compensation would be paid to the affected persons pursuant to the proposal sent by the Home and Political (A) Department, Government of Assam.
Further, in a separate writ petition filed by a woman whose husband was subjected to custodial death in Batadrava. She has sought appropriate compensation from the government. The court has granted last opportunity of a week to the State Government to file reply to the said writ petition.
It may be noted that on May 21, 2022, the Nagaon district administration initiated an eviction drive at Batadrava following the incidents of violence in the region in the previous days. This came after the Batadrava police station was set on fire by locals enraged by the custodial death of one person lodged at the police station.