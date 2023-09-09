Assam Govt Provides Financial Aid of Rs 10 Cr to Flood-Ravaged Himachal

Standing in solidarity with the people of disaster-hit Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Government has decided to support the state by providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 10 crores.
The financial aid has been provided under ‘Aapda Rahat Kosh 2023’ from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated on Saturday.
The aid is expected to alleviate the suffering caused to the people due to the floods and also support the Himachal Pradesh Government in providing relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas.
Taking to X, the Assam CMO’s office wrote, “In view of the hardships being faced by our brothers and sisters of Himachal Pradesh, the Assam Cabinet has decided to donate ₹10 cr to the Government of Himachal Pradesh. Assam stands in solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this hour of crisis.”
This comes post the disastrous floods that ravaged Himachal during the monsoon season this year. The floods wreaked havoc and claimed several lives across the state. As per reports, at least 330 people were dead, 38 missing and more than 100 injured during flooding. A huge monetary loss was also reported after the natural calamity, sources said.