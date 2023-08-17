Himachal Pradesh: Death Toll Due To Rain Goes Up To 71

The death toll due to rain related incidents in Himachal Pradesh has gone up to at least 71, officials informed on Wednesday.
The Principal Secretary of Disaster Management, Onkar Chand Sharma was quoted by ANI as saying that due to incessant rainfall from August 13 to August 15, a total of 71 people have died and that so far, monetary loss of around Rs 7,500 crore has been reported in this year's monsoon season.
He said, "More damages have occurred during August 13,14 and 15 than in July...death toll is 71 and there has been a loss of Rs 7,500 crore, this estimate could increase because now people are involved in rescue and relief works and a detailed estimate will take time."
The Principal Secretary said that a relocation drive on a massive scale is currently underway in which Disaster Magistrates, Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local people are taking part.
"We have relocated 2,500 people to safe places," he added.
In the meantime, as per the data given by the state disaster management, 1,762 houses have been fully damaged and 8,952 houses have been partially damaged with as many as 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chaired a meeting in Shimla to review the prevailing crisis after conducting aerial and ground surveys in Kangra district.
A fresh landslide occurred at Krishna Nagar in Shimla killing two people earlier on Tuesday.
Sukhu also chaired a meeting on Wednesday and said that a 157 per cent rise in rainfall over the past four days led to extensive damage across Himachal Pradesh.
He emphasized that the state government is fully committed to expediting the restoration efforts on a priority basis.
Around 400 out of a total of 1,220 blocked roads have been restored to functionality, he further said, while issuing directives to swiftly reinstate the electricity and water schemes that have been affected adversely.
Sukhu said, "Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed for swift and proper disposal of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task, he said."
The Chief Minister stressed the reinforcement of drainage systems and restoration of old drains in Shimla. A detailed project report will be compiled in this regard. Additionally, a high-powered committee from the Public Works Department will oversee drainage and cross-drainage inspections, he said.