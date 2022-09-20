Assam Govt Provides Financial Assistance to 11,896 Widows across State

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed sanction letters for one-time assistance of Rs 25,000 to 11,896 widows across state on Tuesday.

The event was organised at Tezpur in Assam’s Sonitpur district.

The distribution of sanction letters were provided under the Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension 2021-22. All woman beneficiaries aged 18 to 45 years whose husbands expired on or after April 1, 2019 received the one-time assistance.

This is in addition to the monthly pension disbursed under the scheme.

The chief minister also handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh to 308 families who lost their homes to floods this year.

Addressing the gathering in Tezpur, CM Sarma said that beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme will also get the assistance within 3 to 6 months from now.

He said, “Six lakh new beneficiaries will be covered under Orunodoi scheme and ration cards will be issued to 10 lakh new families. Ration card holders will get medical insurance up to Rs 5 lakhs per year.”

The Indira Miri Universal Widow Pension was launched in 2020. Under the scheme, 2 lakh women received Rs 330 per month.