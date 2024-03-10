Assam Govt Provides Special Assistance to Families of Bodoland's Fallen Heroes

The Assam Government on Sunday distributed the Chief Minister's special assistance to the families of those who lost their lives in the fight towards safeguarding the Bodoland region.
Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah and BJP MP Pabitra Margherita attended the distribution ceremony held in Guwahati's Lok Sewa Bhawan today.
Reportedly, financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each was provided to 12 families today.
Taking to platform 'X', Jayanta Mallabaruah said that the Chief Minister's Special Assistance to the families of individuals who lost their lives in various incidents of violence in the Bodoland region.
He wrote, "Participated in the Distribution Ceremony of the Chief Minister's Special Assistance to the families of individuals who lost their lives in various incidents of violence in the Bodoland region."
"It's noteworthy that previously, assistance was extended to 19 families under similar circumstances. Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa sir, we are dedicated towards ensuring the sustenance of our indigenous communities," he added.