BTR Chief Pramod Boro Highlights Three Years of Progress and Development in Bodoland

BTR Chief Pramod Boro on Saturday said that the UPPL-BJP-GSP led BTR administration has successfully completed three years.
He said that, during these three years, winds of peace, development and progress have been achieved in Bodoland, which was something not imaginable until 2020. He explained in detail about the achievements of the BTR Government in these three years across different sectors, achieved through support of triple engine efforts of Central Government, State Government and Bodoland Territorial Council.
He called for supporting the BTR coalition government to ensure lasting peace, stability and all-round development of all communities. During the annual press conference, the achievements of 3 years of the Council Government were discussed alongwith the special initiatives taken, and the plans ahead.
Some of initiatives discussed were Bodofa Livelihood Mission, Pig Mission, Sericulture Mission, Handloom Mission, Bodofa Super-50 Mission for Engineering, MBBS and Civil Services, School Adoption Programme, Mission Fin Rwdwmkhang, Mission Bwisumuthi, Aai Onsai Bithangkhi etc.
The Chief also shared that the BTR Govt. has reduced the liabilities of Rs 2900 crore of the previous government to Rs 1200 crore.
Various highlights of achievements in different sectors were then shared, such as 1,060 km of roads conpleted through SOPD-G, RIDF, SOPD-BTC, Assam State Sadbhavana Mission and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana; 1,69,375 houses of PMAY-G constructed, 100% water supply, toilets and electrification provided to schools and Anganwadis, assistance provided to more than 30,000 farmers and so on.
He also said BTC has become the first sixth schedule Council to digitise land records and also move to e-office. ‘Mission Bwisumuthi’ is also launched to digitalize land records and provide facility to apply online for land related services.
He said that compared to earlier, BTR has achieved unprecedented achievements in sports, handloom, silk, horticulture, education, agriculture, tourism, revenue, solar energy and development of institutional infrastructure etc. Emphasis was also laid on key celebration events in BTR that hosted various national and international stakeholders over the last three years, such as Bodoland International Knowledge Festival, Durand Cup, Inter Sixth Schedule Premier League, Bodoland Literacy Festival and so on.
Other dignataries who were present at the meeting were Gautam Das, EM, BTC, Ghanshyam Das, EM, BTC, Rakesh Brahma, EM, BTC, Wilson Hansda, EM, BTC, Arup Kumar Dey, EM, BTC and Akash Deep, Principal Secretary, BTC.