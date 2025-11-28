Assam Govt Pushes ‘Planned Growth Only’ Rule With Fresh Urban Action Plans

The Assam government has taken a major step toward reshaping the state’s urban landscape, with Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah unveiling the City Action Plans (CAPs) for eight emerging urban centres under the Doh Shaher Ek Rupayan initiative.

The plans, released at a function in Janata Bhawan, chart a long-term vision for cities witnessing rapid expansion. The programme, launched in 2024, covers ten urban hubs including Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Tezpur, Nagaon, North Lakhimpur, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Dhubri and Silchar. As per officials, the CAPs blend grassroots consultations and technical studies to guide each city’s sustainable growth trajectory.

Speaking at the launch, Mallabaruah said the need for a structured urban approach is greater than ever. “Many cities across India expanded without foresight, which is why issues like waterlogging and traffic chaos continue to haunt them. These action plans will help Assam avoid the same fate,” he said. The eight CAPs were prepared by Janaagraha, an urban governance organisation.

He highlighted how scientific planning had transformed his own constituency, citing a ₹106-crore drainage project that now prevents prolonged flooding during heavy rain. He added that all departments must strictly adhere to the plans while executing projects. “Work must match the approved plan, only then will payments be cleared,” he emphasised.

The Minister also disclosed that more than 2,000 water bodies have been identified across urban Assam. The government is considering a new legislation, similar to Guwahati’s Urban Water Body Act, to protect lakes and ponds in cities such as Dibrugarh and Nagaon. On sewerage challenges, Mallabaruah said planning for Guwahati is being finalised, while a new sewage treatment facility is nearing completion in Dibrugarh under the AMRUT scheme.

In line with strengthening professional urban planning, four new reference publications were introduced at the event. These include manuals for preparing master plans, local area plans and town planning scheme, documents that officials say will bring uniformity and clarity to municipal-level planning.

Mallabaruah also announced upcoming reforms in municipal administration, including the appointment of technical and finance officers to improve governance. He added that municipal employees are set to be provincialised in early December, a move aimed at improving service delivery across towns.

Closing the session, the Minister urged municipal leaders to remain committed to responsible city-building. “Urban spaces must grow in a disciplined manner. Parks, public spaces, natural resources, they are non-negotiable. They cannot be sacrificed for commercial gain,” he said.

The event saw attendance from GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMDA Chairman Narayan Deka, and senior officials from the Housing and Urban Affairs Department.

