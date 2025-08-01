'They Will End Our Culture': Jayanta Mallabaruah on Encroachers in Forest Areas

Amid the ongoing anti-encroachment operations in Assam, state minister Jayanta Mallabaruah has assured strong action against non-indigenous individuals and immigrants allegedly occupying forest lands in Guwahati. The minister claimed that these settlements are threatening the region’s cultural identity and altering its demographic balance.

“A significant number of non-indigenous individuals and immigrants or those who will end our culture are residing on forest land in Guwahati, altering the region's demographic composition. We will take appropriate action against them. This needs to be done. Otherwise, the indigenous people of Assam will not remain due to changed demography,” he told the media.

The remarks come amid a broader eviction drives being carried out by the Assam government targeting what the state calls illegal settlements on reserved forest lands. The drive has sparked political debate and also heightened regional sensitivities, just ahead of the Assembly elections due next year.

The BJP in Assam has also weighed in on the issue, blaming the situation on what it calls a population boom among “illegal Bangladeshi-origin minorities” during previous Congress governments. A party statement warned, “Due to the population explosion of more than 1 crore (10 million) infiltrated illegal Bangladeshi-origin minorities… their long-standing attempt to convert Assam into a Miya-land will never be allowed to succeed under any circumstances.”

Further echoing these sentiments, Assam BJP’s chief spokesperson Kishor Kumar Upadhyay said, “Due to the aggression of East Bengal origin Muslims, the indigenous population in several districts of Assam is under severe threat.”

The effects of Assam’s eviction campaign are now being felt beyond state lines. In neighbouring Nagaland, security forces have been placed on high alert amid concerns that evicted settlers might attempt to cross the state border.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma spoke to ANI about the measures being taken to control any potential spillover. “The current issue, which has been flagged by various people and is also known to the state government, is primarily due to the eviction drives carried out by the Assam government and various reserve forests in Assam,” Sharma said.

He clarified that the people being removed are “illegal settlers who had encroached upon reserve forest areas in Assam,” noting that such settlements are not permitted under forest laws. Sharma also expressed concern that many of these evictees may head toward Nagaland, bringing their belongings and trying to settle there.

