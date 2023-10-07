Assam Govt Releases Advertisement for 5,563 Job Posts

As part of the 2021 Assembly Election promise of providing 1 lakh government jobs, Assam Government on Saturday released the advertisement for 5,563 job posts under Assam Police. This was informed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The aspirants are invited to fill up various posts under Assam Police, F&ES, APRO, DGCD, Prisons and so on through the SLPRB website between October 15 and November 1, 2023.
The chief minister further informed that there will be another announcement of 15,000 vacancies shortly.
Taking to X, he posted, “As promised, today we have released the advertisement for 5,563 posts one step closer to our goal of providing 1 lakh government jobs. Shortly there will be another announcement of 15,000 vacancies. Calling the youth of Assam to apply in large numbers: slprbassam.in”
Earlier today, education minister Ranoj Pegu, on behalf of the chief minister, distributed 318 appointment letters under Department of School Education and Department of Higher Education.
Giving best wishes to the appointees, Pegu posted on X, “Keeping the commitment to one lakh govt jobs by HCM @himantabiswa in Assam, distributed 318 Appointment Letters under @SchoolEdnAssam and @higherednassam today. My best wishes to all the appointees.”
Ranoj Pegu was joined by Education Advisor to the Government of Assam, Nani Gopal Mahanta and senior officials at the event.