Assam Govt Releases Websites to Download Appointment Letters

The Assam Government has released all websites where in the youths who have been appointed in various posts can download their appointment letters.
Providing the websites on Twitter, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “As the candidates embark upon a new journey to serve the people of Assam & take the state to new heights of progress, here's how they can obtain their appointment letters as per their departmental allocation.”
The joining date for all recruited candidates is from June 1 to 15.
Meanwhile, the websites to download appointment letters of education department are as follows:
Elementary: http://dee.assam.gov.in
Higher: https://directorateofhighereducation.assam.gov.in/documents/letters
Secondary: http://madhyamik.assam.gov.in
The appointment letters for the Technical department has to be collected from the Director’s office.