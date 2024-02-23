Assam Govt Repeals Muslim Marriage Act | Other Key Cabinet Decisions Here

As an important step towards introducing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the Assam Government decided to repeal the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act, 1935.
This was announced by cabinet minister Jayanta Mallabaruah after the weekly cabinet meeting of the Assam government held in Guwahati on Friday.
With this, all matters related to Muslim marriages and divorces would now fall under the Special Marriages Act. Under the act, 94 Muslim marriage registrars were functioning earlier. The custody of these marriages has been handed over to District Commissioners or District Registrars.
Speaking on the important decision, Jayanta Mallabaruah said, "The cabinet has repealed the Assam Muslim Marriage and Divorce Registration Act 1935. From now on, the divorce or registration of Muslim marriages will not be allowed. Further, District Commissioners or district registrars will get custody of the 94 marriage registrars that existed earlier. The Assam government has also decided to provide a one-time compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the registrars."
Another important decision taken by the cabinet today was the approval of the introduction of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Karbi, Dimasa, and Deori languages as mediums of instruction at the foundational level of primary schools.
The cabinet minister stated that this is an important decision which will play a significant role in increasing the importance of our mother tongue as a medium of instruction as well as in the promotion and preservation of the same.
Further, the Assam government declared the Ahom, Koch Rajbongshi and Gorkha communities under the Balipara Tribal Belt as protected class.
The cabinet also approved Manipuri as the Associate official language for four districts of Assam. The four districts are Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi and Hojai.
Assam Veterinary and Fishery University will be established by bifurcating the Assam Agriculture University, said Jayanta Mallabaruah during the press briefing terming it as another important decision of the government.