Assam Govt Reshuffles Guardian Ministers Of All Districts | Check Here

Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora will be the guardian minister for Kamrup (metropolitan) and Nalbari districts. This was among a host of changes in guardian ministers for every district of the state, announced on Tuesday.
All 14 ministers of the Assam cabinet will have new districts to look over as guardians after a reshuffle was announced by the Parliamentary Affairs Department of the Assam Government in an order issued.
According to the order, Karimganj, Dhubri and Bongaigaon districts will be under the watch of Ranjeet Kumar Dass, while Urkhao Gwra Brahma will get Kokrajhar and Chirang districts. The guardian minister for Goalpara and Biswanath districts will be Ashok Singhal.
Meanwhile, Keshab Mahanta will get the districts of Morigaon, Darrang and South Salmara, while Ajanta Neog will oversee Jorhat and Nagaon districts. Additionally, Chandra Mohan Patowary will be the guardian minister for the Kamrup, Barpeta and Bajali districts.
Furthermore, Sivasagar, Lakhimpur and Majuli will be under the watch of Dr Ranoj Pegu, while Sanjoy Kishan will oversee Golaghat and Dima Hasao. Minister Pijush Hazarika will get Sonitpur, Udalguri and Hojai districts, with Dibrugarh and Dhemaji going under the watchful eyes of Jogen Mohan.
Moreover, Jayanta Mallabaruah will get Cachar, Hailakandi, Baksa and Tamulpur districts, and Nandita Gorlosa will oversee West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong.