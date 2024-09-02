Assam Govt Reshuffles Key IAS and ACS Officers

In a significant reshuffle aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency, the Assam government has announced the transfer and posting of several IAS and ACS officers.
The changes include key appointments at various administrative levels, with officers being assigned new roles to leverage their expertise in different areas of governance.
Here is a detailed list of the recent transfers and postings of IAS and ACS officers in Assam:
* In the interest of public service, Shri Aranyak Saikia, IAS (RR-2020), Additional District Commissioner, i/c Gossaigaon is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Assam.
* In the interest of public service, Smti Simi Karan, IAS (RR-2020), Additional District Commissioner, i/c Bokakhat is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest Department.
* In the interest of public service, Smti Ayushi Jain, IAS (RR-2020), Additional District Commissioner, i/c Nazira is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Finance Department.
* In the interest of public service, Shri Manas Jyoti Nath, ACS (DR-2015), Additional District Commissioner i/c Sadiya, is transferred and posted as Additional District Commissioner, Sivasagar.
* On completion of his Phase II Training from LBSNAA, Mussoorie and in the interest of public service, Shri Anand Malhotra, IAS (RR-2022) is posted as SDO (Civil), Sadiya and allowed to officiate as i/c ADC as and when the Sub-District become operational.
* On completion of her Phase II Training from LBSNAA, Mussoorie and in the interest of public service, Smti Kanika, IAS (RR-2022) is posted as SDO(Civil), Nazira and allowed to officiate as i/c ADC as and when the Sub-District become operational.
* On completion of his Phase II Training from LBSNAA, Mussoorie and in the interest of public service, Shri Mridul Shivhare, IAS(RR-2022) is posted as SDO (Civil), Gossaigaon and allowed to officiate as i/c ADC as and when the Sub-District become operational.
* On completion of her Phase II Training from LBSNAA, Mussoorie and in the interest of public service, Smti Shivani Jerngal, IAS(RR-2022) is posted as SDO(Civil), Bokakhat and allowed to officiate as i/c ADC as and when the Sub-District become operational.