Assam Govt Reshuffles Key IAS and ACS Officers

Here is a detailed list of the recent transfers and postings of IAS and ACS officers in Assam:

* In the interest of public service, Shri Aranyak Saikia, IAS (RR-2020), Additional District Commissioner, i/c Gossaigaon is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to the Chief Secretary, Assam.

* In the interest of public service, Smti Simi Karan, IAS (RR-2020), Additional District Commissioner, i/c Bokakhat is transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Environment & Forest Department.