Major Reshuffle in Assam Police: Several Senior Officers Transferred

The following is the full list (dated July 7, 2024) of police officials who have been transferred are as follows:

1) In the interest of public service, Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS (SPS-2005), Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (NER), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge.

Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS is also allowed to hold the additional charge of Inspector General of Police (ER), Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge.