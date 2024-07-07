Major Reshuffle in Assam Police: Several Senior Officers Transferred

The Home (A) Department of the Assam Government initiated a major reshuffle, transferring several state police officials to various locations on Sunday.
The following is the full list (dated July 7, 2024) of police officials who have been transferred are as follows:
1) In the interest of public service, Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS (SPS-2005), Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (NER), Tinsukia with effect from the date of taking over charge.
Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS is also allowed to hold the additional charge of Inspector General of Police (ER), Jorhat with effect from the date of taking over charge.
2) In the interest of public service, Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS (RR-2006), Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam is allowed to hold the additional charges of Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Satya Raj Hazarika, IPS transferred.
Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS will continue to hold the charge of Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam.
3) In the interest of public service, Smti. Indrani Barua, IPS (SPS-2008), Deputy Inspector General of Police (CID), Assam, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police (CWR), As am, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
4) In the interest of public service, Shri Ankur Jain, IPS (RR-2011), Superintendent of Police, currently attached to Assam Police Headquarters is posted as Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahti with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Dharmendra Kumar Das, APS transferred.
5) In the interest of public service, Ms. Aparna Natarajan, IPS (RR-2014), Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, (SOU), Assam with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Mihirjit Gayan, APS transferred.
6) In the interest of public service, Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Police, Barpeta is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V & AC-I), Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge against existing vacancy.
7) In the interest of public service, Shri Akshat Garg, IPS (RR-2017), Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Chirang with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pranjit Borah, APS transferred.
8) In the interest of public service, Shri Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS (DR-1995), Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS transferred.
9) In the interest of public service, Shri Mihirjit Gayan, APS (DR-1995), Superintendent of Police, Special Branch, (SOU), Assam is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police Lakhimpur with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Aparna Natarajan, IPS transferred.
10) In the interest of public service, Shri Pabindra Kr. Nath, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-II), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-III), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Singha Ram Mili. APS transferred.
11) In the interest of public service, Shri Singha Ram Mili, APS (DR-1997), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-III), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (V&AC-IV), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Smti. Olindita Gogoi, APS transferred.
12) In the interest of public service, Shri Dharmendra Kumar Das, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 10th APBn., Kahilipara, Guwahti is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, SB (Eastern Zone), Jorhat, Camp- Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Saurav Jyoti Sakia, APS transferred.
13) In the interest of public service, Shri Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS (DR-2002), Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, Barpeta with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Ms. Pankaj Yadav, IPS transferred.
14) In the interest of public service, Shri Patrick Ronghang, APS (DR-2002), Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime-II), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Commandant, 14th APBn., Daulasal, Nalbari with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Sushanta Biswa Sarma, APS transferred.
15) In the interest of public service, Shri Pranjit Borah, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, Chirang is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Railway Police, Pandu, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Akshat Garg, IPS transferred
16) In the interest of public service, Shri Saurav Jyoti Sakia, APS (DR-2004), Superintendent of Police, SB (Eastern Zone), Jorhat, Camp- Guwahati is transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime-II), CID, Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Patrick Ronghang, APS transferred.
17) In the interest of public service, Smti. Olindita Gogoi, APS (DR-2010), Superintendent of Police (V&AC-IV), Assam, Srimantapur, Guwahati is transferred and posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Sports), Assam, Ulubari, Guwahati with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa, APS transferred.