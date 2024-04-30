Presiding Officer Suspended Over Negligence on Duty in Assam's Karimganj

The Presiding Officer of the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency in Assam has been suspended over alleged negligence and dereliction on election duty, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The suspended person has been identified as Nazrul Haque Tapadar, a librarian and presiding officer of Polling Station No. 11, 240 No. Nayadhar L.P. School under 125-Patharkandi LAC.
The suspension order has been passed following a video clip that surfaced during a mock poll at the polling station. The video was reportedly taken by Abdul Sahid and polling agent of Abdul Hameed by their phone while casting votes during a mock poll. This has raised serious questions as no phone, smart watch, cordless phones, etc are allowed inside the polling station. Further, the Presiding Officer also has to ensure that no voter brings mobile inside the booth.
Reportedly, Nazrul Haque Tapadar has been therefore suspended after he was found guilty of gross negligence on duty.
The order issued by District Election Officer, Karimganj read, “Now, therefore, pending withdrawal proceeding Sri Nazrul Haque Tapadar, Librarian is placed under suspension from service with immediate effect under Rule 6 (1)(A) of the Assam Service (discipline and appeal) Rules, 1964.”