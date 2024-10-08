Assam Govt Seeks CBI Probe into Online Stock Trading Scam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state government has formally requested the Government of India to transfer 41 cases related to an online stock trading scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This request follows the Assam Cabinet's approval on September 13, 2024.
The Government of India has accepted the state's request, directing the CBI to conduct investigations under Section 3 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946. Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the Assam government's commitment to providing all necessary assistance to expedite these investigations and ensure stringent punishment for those involved in the scam.
A notification issued on October 8, 2024, outlined the extension of the powers and jurisdiction of the Delhi Special Police Establishment in Assam. This extension allows the CBI to investigate offences committed by employees of the Central Government, Central Public Sector Undertakings, and private individuals, with the stipulation that prior written permission must be obtained from the state government for any investigations involving state government public servants.