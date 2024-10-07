Assam Police Hunt for Elusive Fraudsters in Online Trading Scam

In a significant development in the ongoing investigation of a massive online trading scam, several individuals, including Sumi Borah, her husband Tarkik Borah, and Bishal Phukan, have been arrested and are currently in judicial custody. They are accused of embezzling crores of rupees under the guise of online trading, raising serious concerns about the efficacy of the Assam Police's investigative process.
The scam has reportedly involved millions of rupees being fraudulently smuggled into the hands of the accused, who allegedly set up a trap to deceive the public. However, the investigation has come under scrutiny as the seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with unraveling the scam has failed to apprehend some key associates of the main accused.
One notable figure not included in the SIT's investigation is Manvendra Singh, also known as Manu Singh, from Tinsukia. Singh, a close associate of Sumi and Bishal, is an ordinary employee at a local parlour but is accused of embezzling several crores in public funds in collaboration with the main accused. Reports indicate that he even enjoyed a luxury tour with the duo, funded by the embezzled money. Furthermore, Singh is said to own multiple properties acquired through fraudulent means.
The lack of action against Singh has raised alarms, particularly as he has reportedly gone into hiding following the onset of the investigation. Adding to the complexity, another associate, Sandeep Singh, has also evaded police cooperation despite receiving a notice from the SIT.
Recent reports have emerged detailing Manu Singh's transactions involving crores of rupees from a private sector bank account. Yet, the continued absence of any legal action against him and his associates has left many questioning the commitment and effectiveness of the Assam Police in tackling such high-profile financial crimes.