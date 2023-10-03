Assam: ASI Held for Accepting Bribe in Hailakandi

The sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption apprehended an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) after he accepted demanded money by the complainant in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Tuesday.
According to sources, a trap was laid by the cell to catch the police official red-handed after a complaint was lodged by the complainant alleging him of demanding a bribe.
The accused has been identified as Hitush Nath posted at Abdullah Police Patrol Post in Hailakandi.
He was caught red-handed by the anti-corruption cell after he accepted Rs. 10,000 as bribe for amicably settling dispute between two parties.
Taking to their official X handle, the cell posted, “Today @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red handed ASI Hitush Nath of Abduallah Police Patrol Post, Dist. Hailakandi, immediately after he accepted Rs. 10,000/- as bribe for amicably settling dispute between two parties.”