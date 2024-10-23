Assam Govt Shuts Down 36 Revenue Circle Offices Across 27 Districts

The state’s Revenue Department has made a critical decision to close 36 revenue circle offices across Assam. The department has already issued directives to the affected offices, instructing their staff to relocate to other revenue circles within the same district.
According to reports, the Sarupeta revenue circle office in Bajali district will be closed as part of the department's decision. Additionally, the government has ordered the closure of the Baghbar and Sarthebari revenue circle offices in Barpeta district.
Other affected offices include Dangtol and Manikpur in Bongaigaon district, Halem in Biswanath district, Sapekhati in Charaideo district, Pathorighat and Pub Mangaldai in Darrang district, Gogamukh in Dhemaji district, and Agomoni and Chapar in Dhubri district.
The closures extend to Dibrugarh (West), Rongjuli in Goalpara, Khumtai in Golaghat, Algapur and Lala in Hailakandi, and West Jorhat. In Kamrup Metropolitan district, Chandrapur will no longer have a revenue circle office.
Other areas impacted include North Guwahati, Kayan, Chaygaon, Nagarbera, and Chamaria in Kamrup district; Badarpur in Karimganj district; Kadam and Subansiri in Lakhimpur district; Ujani Majuli in Majuli district; Mikirbheta and Bhuragaon in Morigaon district; Pachim Nalbari, Ghagrapar, Barbhag, and Banekuchi in Nalbari district; Amguri in Sivasagar; and South Salmara in South Salmara-Mankachar district.
This decision, taken after the official announcement of these consolidations, has stirred strong reactions, with many residents fearing significant inconvenience due to the closures. They believe the move will disrupt local administrative services, making access to essential revenue-related work more difficult.
The sweeping decision to shut down these revenue circle offices raises concerns about how rural and semi-urban populations will cope with the disruption, potentially facing increased travel and logistical challenges to access services that were previously closer to them.