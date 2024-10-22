Assam CM, Gadkari Meet to Fast-Track Highway Projects Post-Monsoon Delays

On Tuesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided updates on crucial infrastructure projects after a significant meeting with Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari, alongside Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS Pabitra Margherita and Darrang-Udalguri MP Dilip Saikia.
The meeting focused primarily on the construction of the Jorhat to Dibrugarh National Highway. CM Sarma informed that the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has taken up the task, with contractors, government officers, and the Chief Secretary of Assam all involved in the discussions. The work on the highway had slowed down due to excessive rainfall during this year’s monsoon, resulting in delays.
However, with the monsoon now withdrawing from Assam, all stakeholders have assured that the pending tasks will be expedited. CM Sarma also urged Union Minister Gadkari to oversee the process and ensure that the projects are completed as soon as possible.
The meeting also covered several other key projects, including the ongoing discussions about the construction of an elevated corridor over Kaziranga National Park, with an estimated project cost of ₹5,500 crore.
The project is expected to receive cabinet approval within the next two to three months. Another important project discussed was the tunnel from Gohpur to Numaligarh, as well as plans to upgrade the Baihata to Tezpur National Highway to a four-lane road.