Assam Govt Signs Deal With OIL For 8 Petroleum Mining Lease Blocks

The Assam government has signed a Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) blocks with Oil India Ltd. (OIL) for exploration of petroleum products in eight blocks.

These eight blocks are Dibrugarh, Dibrugarh Extension, Hugrijan Extension, Borhapjan, Borhat, Moran, Dumduma Extension and Mechaki Extension.

With this, the state government is expected to receive more than Rs 2000 crore from OIL annually.

Assam Mines and Minerals Minister Jogen Mohan, Dr K.K. Dwivedi, Principal Secretary, Mines and Minerals Department, Nandita Dutta, Secretary to Mines and Minerals Department, Prasanta Borkakoty, RCE of Oil India Ltd were present on the occasion.

The event was held at the conference hall of the minister’s office Guwahati’s Dispur on Tuesday.

On behalf of the Assam government, Ananda Kumar Das, Joint Secretary and Director (Geology and Mining) and for the OIL Agadh Medhi, Executive Director (Frontier Basin), OIL signed the deed.

Further, Mohan assured that the state government is ready to provide all possible support to OIL in its quest for hydrocarbon.

He also requested OIL to enhance the employment generation for the local people and emphasised the need for national self-reliance in energy and economic growth of the country.

Also Read: VIDEO: Burqa Clad Woman Hurls Bomb At CRPF Camp In J&K