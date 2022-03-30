VIDEO: Burqa Clad Woman Hurls Bomb At CRPF Camp In J&K

In an untoward incident, a burqa clad woman was seen hurling a bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Sopore town of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district yesterday evening.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV camera. The footage shows the woman stopping in the middle of the road, taking out the bomb from her purse and then throwing it at the CRPF camp, before running away from the spot.
Passersby can be seen running to safety after the bomb was thrown and security personnel immediately came out of the bunker to douse the fire with buckets of water.
According to police, the bomb landed outside the camp and no injuries or casualties were reported.
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident.
Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been initiated to the trace the woman.
"The woman has been identified and will be arrested soon," said Vijay Kumar, Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir.
It may be mentioned that the attack comes three days after terrorists hurled a grenade at a camp of the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in Shopian district.
The grenade fortunately exploded outside the camp and no injuries or damage was reported.
Also Read: Assam: 3 Poachers Arrested In Gossaigaon