IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam for Next Five Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to continue over Assam, Meghalaya and other Northeast states during next five days.

The IMD said that isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Assam & Meghalaya during 16th & 18th June, over Arunachal Pradesh on 16th June and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 16th & 17th June 2022.

Moreover, the weather department also warned heavy rainfall for Assam for the next five days.

The IMD has also issued a 'Red Alert' over Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days starting today.

The 'Red Alert' instructs their residents to ‘take action’ in order to protect themselves from inclement weather. The rest of the northeastern states, meanwhile, will be placed under an orange alert, which urges the people to ‘be prepared’ for rough conditions.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup Metro district administration has ordered the closure of all educational institutions in Guwahati due to a red alert warning for heavy rainfall by IMD. Guwahati has received 81.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours which falls under the 'heavy rain' category in the last 24 hours.

With the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over the next few days, the situation is expected to deteriorate further and more people are likely to throng to the relief camps.

The RMC has issued 'Red Alert' for Assam and Meghalaya and predicted up to isolated and scattered "extremely heavy rainfall" from Tuesday to Thursday, while 'Orange Alert' for Friday and Saturday.

Incessant rain since Monday night created havoc in Guwahati, leading to knee-deep water logging on all major and minor roads across the city, while at some places water has touched the chest level.