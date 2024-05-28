Assam Govt Steps Up Preparedness Amid Cyclone Remal

During a high-level meeting in Dispur, Chief Secretary Dr. Kota assessed district-level preparedness through a video conference with District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), attended by DGP G P Singh and senior secretaries from response departments. To enhance public safety, Dr. Kota ordered the suspension of ferry services across the state until 12:00 noon on May 29, 2024. He also instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to restore road communication in affected districts, especially in Dima Hasao District and Barak Valley, with reinforced personnel and machinery.