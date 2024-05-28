Assam Govt Steps Up Preparedness Amid Cyclone Remal

The Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Dr Ravi Kota conducted a thorough review of the state's preparedness and response in light of Cyclone Remal, which has brought heavy rainfall and strong winds. The Government of Assam has implemented extensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens as the storm intensifies.
The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with various departments and response agencies to manage any potential crises.
During a high-level meeting in Dispur, Chief Secretary Dr. Kota assessed district-level preparedness through a video conference with District Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs), attended by DGP G P Singh and senior secretaries from response departments. To enhance public safety, Dr. Kota ordered the suspension of ferry services across the state until 12:00 noon on May 29, 2024. He also instructed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) to restore road communication in affected districts, especially in Dima Hasao District and Barak Valley, with reinforced personnel and machinery.
Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, IAS, Principal Secretary, Revenue & Disaster Management, detailed the state-level preparedness and current situation. He highlighted that Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao, West Karbi Anglong, Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Hojai, and Golaghat are on red alert. Tripathi urged for regulation of schools, fishing activities, agricultural work, evacuation of vulnerable populations, prompt ex-gratia payments, treatment of the injured, maintaining open communication channels, prompt electricity restoration, and timely damage assessment.
So far, three human lives have been lost (one each in Morigaon, Kamrup, and Kamrup Metro districts) and 17 individuals have been injured (in Morigaon and Sonitpur districts) due to the storm.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted an improvement in the situation within the next 24 hours, with a decrease in rainfall and wind speed expected.
Representatives from Railways, Central Water Commission (CWC), BSNL, NHAI, NHIDCL, North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), and Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) provided updates on the current situation, measures undertaken, and plans for immediate repair and restoration of their facilities and infrastructure.
The coordinated efforts reflect the state's commitment to mitigating the impact of Cyclone Remal and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.