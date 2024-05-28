Cyclonic Storm "Remal" Weakens Over East Bangladesh, Remnants to Dissipate Soon

As of the morning hours of May 28, 2024, the lingering effects of Cyclonic Storm "Remal" persist over eastern Bangladesh, albeit significantly weakened. The remnants of the cyclonic storm, now in the form of a depression, have been observed moving in an east-northeast direction at a speed of 15 kmph over the past six hours.
The depression currently lies centered over east Bangladesh near latitude 24.7 °N and longitude 91.5 °E, approximately 50 km west-northwest of Srimangal. Other areas within proximity include Cherrapunji, Agartala, Shillong, Silchar, and Haflong, all experiencing varying degrees of impact.
Forecasters predict that the system will persist in its east-northeastward trajectory and is likely to weaken further. By evening of the same day, May 28, 2024, it is expected to dissipate into a Well Marked Low-Pressure Area over Eastern Assam and its neighboring regions.
While the cyclonic storm's intensity has diminished, precautionary measures remain in place across the affected areas. Authorities advise residents to stay updated on weather advisories and exercise caution as the system continues to move.
Stay tuned for further updates as the situation unfolds.