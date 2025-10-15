Assam Govt Suspends Internet in Baksa Amid Law & Order Concerns

In a move to maintain public peace and prevent potential unrest, the Assam Government has ordered a temporary suspension of mobile internet services across Baksa district.

The decision comes after the District Magistrate of Baksa reported a serious law and order situation during the transportation of undertrial prisoners from police custody to the district jail on October 15. Authorities expressed concerns that public unrest could escalate near the jail and that social media and online platforms might be used to spread inflammatory messages or rumours, further aggravating the situation.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Home & Political Department, Sri Ajay Tewari, issued the notification under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017. The order prohibits mobile data and internet services for all service providers in Baksa with immediate effect, until further notice.

Voice calls and broadband connectivity through fixed-line telephones will continue to remain functional during this period.

Authorities have warned that any violation of the order will attract penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.

