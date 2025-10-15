"Some Groups Trying to Disturb Peace in Assam": CM Sarma on Baksa Violence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the recent violence in Baksa as unfortunate, emphasizing that some groups are attempting to disturb the peace in the state. He reiterated that the right to justice rests solely with the courts and highlighted that the SIT continues its investigation, with the charge-sheet being prepared ahead of schedule. The Chief Minister stressed that creating a violent environment only sets Assam backward, and those involved in such acts are not true admirers of Zubeen Garg.

On the Singapore connection, CM Sarma said that the Deputy High Commissioner of Singapore has given a “green signal” for Assam police coordination. The Singapore authorities assured that the investigation report will be submitted on time, and the police will refrain from making any comments while the probe is ongoing. All information exchange related to the investigation will take place directly between the two governments.

Regarding the Assamese expatriate community in Singapore, CM Sarma stressed the importance of ensuring their safety, referring to them as “Bright Assamese.” He noted that ten expatriates have already cooperated with the SIT and emphasized that safeguarding their security is the government’s responsibility, adding that there is no need for media coverage of their statements.

On Congress, the Chief Minister directly criticized the party, stating that its president has never participated in functions held in honor of Zubeen Garg and accused the party of attempting to create a Nepal-like situation in Assam.

