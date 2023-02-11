Assam Govt Suspends Two ACS Officers

The Assam government has suspended two Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers for their involvement in the alleged large-scale irregularities in appointments in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL), where they were working earlier.

The alleged irregularities took place when the two officers namely Anuradha Adhikari and Naren Chandra Basumatary were working there as Managing Directors.

A notification issued by the Personnel Department of Assam Government said that the High Power Committee constituted under the state Government had reported large-scale irregularities by Anuradha Adhikari, ACS in regularizing employees and appointing of contractual employees in Assam Fishery Development Corporation Limited (AFDCL) during her stint as Managing Director, AFDCL.

A Departmental Proceeding has already been initiated under the provisions of The Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 against Anuradha Adhikari, ACS, Joint Secretary to the Government of Assam, Border Protection and in Development Department. Her headquarters will remain Guwahati during the suspension period.

The Personnel Department of the Assam government also issued a similar notification against Naren Chandra Basumatary.